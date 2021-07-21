Antero Resources (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

