ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $102,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $350.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.55 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

