Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 6.93% of Anika Therapeutics worth $40,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,437,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

