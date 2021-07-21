Analyzing Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 0.87 -$3.82 million N/A N/A Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 1.72 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

Patriot National Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carter Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Patriot National Bancorp and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 34.54%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -5.08% -2.96% -0.21% Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. The company operates through 92 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.