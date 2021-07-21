Analysts Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price at $56.42

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Vroom news, insider Scott Arnold Dahnke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,117,251 shares of company stock worth $93,126,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 79,698 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Vroom by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 286,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,797. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.93. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

