Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,648.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

