Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $54.50

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

