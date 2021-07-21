Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $97.63

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,727. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $109.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

