Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

NYSE WAL opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.