Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NEM opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

