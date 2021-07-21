Analysts Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Price Target at €91.93

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.64 ($107.82).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday.

Daimler stock opened at €70.07 ($82.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. Daimler has a 52-week low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €76.13.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

