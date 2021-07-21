Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $72.89

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CYRX opened at $56.83 on Friday. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cryoport by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

