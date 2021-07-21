Analysts Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$41.00

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.85 on Wednesday, reaching C$36.60. The company had a trading volume of 371,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,844. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.47. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

