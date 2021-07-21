Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

