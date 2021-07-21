Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce $19.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.78 million. Progenity posted sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $68.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $56.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. Progenity has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 8,097,166 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.02. Insiders own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 472,247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

