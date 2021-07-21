Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post $12.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

LMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman bought 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST remained flat at $$16.60 during trading on Friday. 8,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.