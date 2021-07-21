Analysts Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Brokerages predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.62. AXIS Capital posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXS. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of AXS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 4,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,779 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

