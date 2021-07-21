Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

NYSE CDE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

