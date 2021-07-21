Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce $195.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $157.30 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $6.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,865.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $933.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.92 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.83) EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. 757,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

