Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,030 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $272,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $419.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

