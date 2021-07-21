Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 151,980 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 969,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 151,980 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $208,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.43. 6,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $301.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.