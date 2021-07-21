Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 194,177 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,177 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.54% of Trane Technologies worth $212,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Paul A. Camuti sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,720 shares of company stock worth $41,485,978. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

NYSE TT traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $198.04. 1,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.41. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

