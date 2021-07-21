Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 174,056 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $329,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $244.33. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,018. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

