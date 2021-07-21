Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 659,237 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.62% of HP worth $244,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HP by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,186. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

