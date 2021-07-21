Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

