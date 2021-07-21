Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $282,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.70. 22,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,780. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.30. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.