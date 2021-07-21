Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $282,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMGN stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.70. 22,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,780. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.30. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.
In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
