Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,996,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $394.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.91. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

