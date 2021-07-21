Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 624,400 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 680,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 157,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 57,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

