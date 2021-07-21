Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $246.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 347.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $1,217,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,051,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,033,985 shares of company stock worth $238,307,801. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

