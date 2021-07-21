Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 6,662 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.