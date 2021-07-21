AMERISAFE (AMSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,354.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,588 shares of company stock worth $3,017,191. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

