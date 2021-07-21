Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 172,443 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 172,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $43,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $217.48 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

