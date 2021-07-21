Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $37.74 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,779 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $37,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

