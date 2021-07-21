Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983,990 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 658,383 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $40,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

