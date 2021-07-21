Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 212.1% in the first quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 119,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 81,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $89.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

