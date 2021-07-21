Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.73

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 95524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

USA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

