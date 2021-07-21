America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,084,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.56. 236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

