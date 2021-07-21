American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.49 Million

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report $310.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $283.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

AMH stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $39,560,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

