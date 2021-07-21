American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several analysts have commented on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 25,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 103.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 415,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.