American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 197.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

