Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amcor expects adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth of approximately 14-15% in fiscal 2021. The Flexibles segment has been witnessing solid growth across a broad range of end markets, including higher-value end markets like protein, coffee, cheese and pet food. This has somewhat been offset by lower volumes in certain healthcare end markets due to fewer elective surgeries and lower prescription trends. The Rigid Packaging segment has been gaining on strong consumer demand. High input costs are anticipated to hurt the company's margins in the near term. Nevertheless, Amcor will continue to benefit from cost discipline and synergies related to the Bemis acquisition. Investments to expand capacity in high value segments and favorable growth markets, and focus on innovation and sustainable packaging will also contribute to growth.”

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.