Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.83% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,808,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,701,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,229,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE VEI opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79. Vine Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

