Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $9.60 Million Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 967,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of Slam stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.