Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $529.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.