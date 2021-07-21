Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

AACQ opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

