Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,176 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.68.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.