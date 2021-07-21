Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in C3.ai by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

C3.ai stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.52.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,485,037.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 486,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,515,186 shares of company stock valued at $339,114,147.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

