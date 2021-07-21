Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 235,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

