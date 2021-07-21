Alstom’s (ALSMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,442. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.