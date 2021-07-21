Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of PINE opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.25 million, a P/E ratio of 124.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.